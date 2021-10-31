Number of people hospitalized with Covid climbs to 563

Hospitals were treating 563 people infected with the coronavirus on Sunday morning of whom 396 require treatment for a severe case of the disease. The day saw 15 people die.

Of patients treated for Covid, 276 or 70 percent are unvaccinated and 120 or 30 percent have completed their vaccination cycle, the Health Board said.

Hospitals opened 57 new treatment cases, while 15 people with the coronavirus died, including a 35-year-old man.

A total of 7,522 tests were analyzed, with 1,877 returning positive. Of those who tested positive, 1,212 were unvaccinated and 665 had completed the vaccination cycle.

Estonia administered 2,308 doses of vaccine of which 1,307 were first shots.

A total of 44,010 had been administered booster doses by Sunday morning. The general vaccination coverage with both doses is 57.2 percent.

