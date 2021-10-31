Chief chaplain: Churches should explain importance of vaccination more

News
Ove Sander.
Ove Sander. Source: Ministry of Social Affairs
News

The number of people infected with the coronavirus is worryingly high, churches find. While churches were closed during the first wave and people could tune in to services online, houses of worship are staying open this time around. Congregations are handing out masks and making sure churchgoers are dispersed.

Ove Sander, minister of the Nõmme Rahu Congregation and Ministry of Social Affairs chief chaplain, said that his church caters to around 100 people on Sundays. The church could fit no more as coronavirus measures dictate 50 percent occupancy, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Sander said that the role of the church is considerable when it comes to people's mental health.

"This is where the church has a significant role to play, which is why we are trying to keep churches open so that people can come in to pray, remember lost loved ones and find new strength to weather these challenging times," he said.

Congregations have people who have not vaccinated for an assortment of reasons.

"I believe the church should send the message that vaccination is beneficial, necessary and important even more clearly and strongly, that vaccination is in no way contrary to the Christian faith and love," Sander explained.

Member of the synod of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Patriarchy of Moscow Sergei Männik said that the important thing is to keep church doors open and bring down the number of infected. Members of the clergy and church employees have also taken ill.

Männik said that safety precautions are being observed to make sure churches can remain open. While churches do not check immunization certificates, people are recommended to get vaccinated.

"There are those who say they do not want to be vaccinated and refuse to be. They are afraid of something. Others go in for the shot, no problem. We are not telling anyone to go. Ministers tell people that they need to make their own decision and recommend vaccination," Männik said.

Archbishop of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) Urmas Viilma, who is currently in Canada, urges people who doubt the merits of vaccination to speak to their family doctor.

"Ask for advice and make the decision. As someone who has had direct contact with the virus, I can tell you that being vaccinated means I'm only experiencing it as a slight cold. I cannot even imagine what it would be like were I not vaccinated. Of course, everyone must make their own decision," Viilma said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:48

Ghost stories researcher: Ghosts foreign to Estonians

12:23

Maarja Vaino: Education shapes the cultural image of every new generation

11:31

Number of people hospitalized with Covid climbs to 563

10:31

'Rahva teenrid': State lacks plan for vaccine booster shots

08:09

Chief chaplain: Churches should explain importance of vaccination more

07:47

Hydrographers discover seven wrecks around Saaremaa this year

07:23

National Library to close reading rooms for five years

30.10

Kontaveit faces Simona Halep in Transylvania Open final Sunday Updated

30.10

PPA initiates face-mask non-compliance procedures against seven in Tallinn

30.10

Omniva sees nearly 70 percent drop in profits in Q3 2021

30.10

Poll: Satisfaction with human rights situation in Estonia declines slightly

30.10

Health Board: 542, hospitalized patients, 1,894 new cases, 14 deaths Updated

30.10

Coalition negotiations diary: Week starting October 25 Updated

30.10

Estonia's UN ambassador: Transfer of power to civilian rule in Mali needed

30.10

PPA chief: We respond to all threatening social media posts

30.10

Clocks go back one hour on Sunday

30.10

Center Party to hold meeting on whether to pay €1 million fine

30.10

Tallinn mayor sticks to school grades 4-8 remote learning decision

30.10

Reform, Center, electoral alliance ink Viljandi coalition deal

29.10

Center must return illegal donation despite finance watchdog shortcomings

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

29.10

Estonia's travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 1

30.10

Health Board: 542, hospitalized patients, 1,894 new cases, 14 deaths Updated

30.10

PPA initiates face-mask non-compliance procedures against seven in Tallinn

30.10

Clocks go back one hour on Sunday

28.10

Government rules entertainment venues must close by 11 p.m. starting Monday

30.10

Poll: Satisfaction with human rights situation in Estonia declines slightly

29.10

Planning for Ülemiste Rail Baltica to be completed by end of the year

30.10

PPA chief: We respond to all threatening social media posts

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: