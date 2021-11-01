Statistician: Almost no infection among vaccinated schoolchildren

Since the general coronavirus infection rate in Estonia is at a high level, vaccinated people are also at risk of getting infected, but the coronavirus barely spreads among schoolchildren, University of Tartu statistician and government scientific council member Krista Fischer said.

Fischer told daily Postimees (Link in Estonian) that infections depend greatly on the age group, which means there are almost no infections among schoolchildren. "And we cannot say they are not tested - many children have had to take a PCR test over the last month. This shows there are very few infections among those vaccinated," Fischer said.

However, the virus is spreading at a fast rate among the elderly, both vaccinated and unvaccinated. Since the virus is widely spread in society, a vaccinated person spending time with someone infected with the virus can also fall ill.

"Unvaccinated people led us to this third big infection wave and we have now reached a point where the rate of infections is very high and even vaccinated people get infected," the statistician said.

Data from the Health Board as of Sunday shows that 59.8 percent of the Estonian population had gotten vaccinated. 57.1 percent have finished their vaccination process.

The University of Tartu's wastewater study to research the spread of coronavirus stated last week that the spread of the coronavirus in Estonia has either stayed the same or increased in all regions of Estonia, reaching record levels.

