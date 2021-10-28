Government rules entertainment venues must close by 11 p.m. starting Monday

Entertainment events must end no later than 11 p.m. under a new round of coronavirus restrictions the government announced Thursday. Schoolchildren over the age of 12 will have to present coronavirus certification to attend public events, while mask-wearing is being made mandatory at events which conduct coronavirus certification checks, even for individuals who have been vaccinated.

The Health Board (Terviseamet) said Wednesday that adherence to the mask-wearing requirement in particular will be enforced more robustly than had been the case, with penalties, including fines for both businesses and individuals, being issued in conjunction with the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) in situations which up to know might have resulted in being let off with a warning.

Staff performing certification checks will also be required to verify individuals' IDs more thoroughly than they have been, under the new regulations.

Public events and entertainment events in the government's understanding cover a broad range of activities, which are set out here, though they would include restaurants, bars, cafes, nightclubs, casinos etc. Masks must also be worn when visiting spas, water parks and shared premises of swimming pools. Wearing a mask is not required upon contact with water.

Mask-wearing mandatory for all at public events

Speaking at the regular government press conference Thursday, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said of the tightened-up mask-wearing rule that: "I know it's uncomfortable and many people don't like it, but this has been a major plea from healthcare professionals; the virus spreads less when masks are worn."

From Monday, children aged 12+ have to present Covid certification to attend entertainment events

From Monday, when schools return from the half-term break, young people aged 12 and over must present a coronavirus certificate at the same events which conduct coronavirus checks on adults, with the exception that negative test results are also permissible.

The rationale for this exception – at the start of this week, proof of negative test results ceased to be a valid form of certification for adults to use when entering public events – Kallas said, is that younger people have not been getting vaccinated for as long as adults.

The test must be performed either at medical center or an approved pharmacy, which can issue certification.

Kallas reiterated on Thursday earlier statements that curbing the movement of unvaccinated people is needed to slow down the viral spread.

"Unvaccinated people make up the largest share of [hospital treatment], more than 90 percent of people in intensive care due to covid are unvaccinated. This means it is necessary to restrict the movement of these people, so that they do not get sick and end up in hospital," Kallas said at Thursday's press conference.

Entertainment events must end at 11 p.m.

The 11 p.m. closing time for entertainment events is in response to greater risk of coronavirus spread when alcohol is involved, the government says.

"All entertainment events must end at 11 p.m. from the start of the new week, as the chance of the virus spreading is greater during evening events when alcohol is on sale," Kallas said.

A restriction on movement between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. will be put in place in indoor public premises.

Vaccine certification checkers must verify IDs

In an effort to crack down on certification fraud, from now on, the government says, staff at events or businesses conducting vaccine certification checks will be required to check IDs as well, to ensure that the documentation presented belongs to the person presenting it.

Education minister: PCR testing to be rolled-out in schools Monday

Also appearing at Thursday's press conference, education minister Liina Kersna (Reform) said that close to 50 percent of 12-15-year-olds have been vaccinated with at least one dose, though 16-18-year-olds have the highest number of infections.

Kersna had already said that rapid testing in schools would be introduced, for instance for unvaccinated teachers and students, and for close contacts; this is to be rolled out Monday, with the return from the holiday.

She said: "I apologize in advance; it will certainly be confusing at the beginning of the testing period. We ask anyone who has any questions to call the Ministry of Education and Research, and we will try to answer as best we can."

Those school children and teaching staff identified as close contacts will have to take a PCR test as soon as possible, and quarantine at home while awaiting the results, Kersna said – a time-span of a minimum of two days.

In the case of an entire class under age 12 having to quarantine, the school must provide remote learning, she added.

Other than that, no return to remote learning is being implemented – a statement Kersna had made Wednesday evening, while the half-term holiday will not be extended a week, again a move which had been proposed and discussed at cabinet level.

Health Board: Businesses have not comprehended importance of compliance

Kalle Kitsing, deputy head of the crisis headquarters at the Health Board (Terviseamet), had said Wednesday that in terms of supervision, his organization has thus far been hoping that businesses comprehend the severity of the coronavirus crisis and follow the established rules; however, this has sadly not been the case and the government's orders have not been followed as expected.

He said: "We are continuously in a crisis and all measures so far have been crucial for protecting public health and the health of each individual. Consequently, the government announced a new order on October 25 whereby the mask obligation was enhanced. Thus, in public places that can be accessed by anyone, wearing a mask is mandatory."

Pursuant to the new order, starting from Friday, October 29, wearing a mask becomes mandatory at venues where proof of vaccination or recovery is needed and where an urgent recommendation to wear a mask was already in place thus far.

"We're talking about entertainment, such as theaters, cinemas and concerts. A mask must be worn even when the visitor has presented their vaccination certificate," Kitsing went on.

Health Board to crackdown in conjunction with PPA, no more warnings given

Kitsing noted that the Health Board will no longer issue warnings for breaches of requirements, but instead, starting from the second half of this week, it will enhance its country-wide activities in cooperation with the PPA by conducting what he called joint raids in Estonia's major cities.

"The time is over for warnings," Kitsing stressed.

"The focus will be on the businesses and members of the public who ignore the rules, and these will be penalized," he added.

Kitsing said that when going to a public place, such as a store, people must have either a medical mask or a store-bought triple-layered mask.

"A mask must be worn in public places by everyone except people who have a health reason for not doing so, and they need to have a certificate proving their condition issued by a specialist doctor," he said, adding that people without masks must carry vaccine certification with them, otherwise misdemeanor proceedings will likely follow.

Board: Individuals may be fined

If a person claims to have forgotten to bring a mask to a public place, they will be issued a precept and may be fined, with refusal to comply at that stage likely to result in being escorted from the premises.

With regard to businesses that have failed to check their customers' coronavirus certificates, proceedings are to be launched immediately, and may also result in a precept or fine, he said.

"The violation will be registered and we will do so in cooperation with the police, thus, we'll have more forces at our disposal," Kitsing said.

The measures have not been put in place out of a desire to penalize businesses or the public, but instead out of an urgent need, the board says.

This article was updated to include statements by Health Board crisis headquarters deputy head Kalle Kitsing.

