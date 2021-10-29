Health Board: 536 hospitalized patients, 1,679 new cases, 11 deaths

As of Friday morning, 536 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and a 1,679 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were 11 deaths.

There are 370 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 260 (70 percent) are unvaccinated and 110 (30 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 536 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 166 are being treated for other illnesses.

In total, 7,625 tests were analyzed with the positive share at 22.0 percent. Of the new cases, 1,010 (60.1 percent) were unvaccinated and 669 (39.9 percent) had finished the vaccination process.

In total, 791,028 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 757,608 of them having already received their second dose. 9,307 vaccine doses were administered since Thursday morning. There have been 37,289 booster doses administered in Estonia.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,508.45, data from the Health Board shows.

There were 11 deaths. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,502 people in Estonia in total.

536 total patients receiving treatment in hospital, 46 in intensive care

As of Friday morning, 536 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 32 under assisted breathing. There are 46 patients in intensive care.

A total of 7,625 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 1,679 returning positive and 5,946 negative – a positive rate of 22.0 percent.

There have been 2,124,306 tests conducted in total since the start of March last year, with 190,201 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

165,138 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 51,034 (30.9 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 114,104 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

