Narva schools also to switch to remote learning next week

Municipal-run and state schools in Narva will be placed on remote learning from, grade 5 upwards, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Thursday night.

Schools return from their half-term break next week amid soaring coronavirus numbers and overload on the healthcare system; the Narva remote-learning period will initially just be for the one week, with school leaders meeting with the Health Board (Terviseamet) ahead of the following week to assess the situation.

An averagae of 70 people per day contract coronavirus in Narva, with a large proportion of infections occurring in schools, the Health Board says.

Narva joins Pärnu and Tallinn in switching to remote learning from next week; in the case of Tallinn, schoolchildren in grades 4-8 are affected, the age-group (10-14) most affected by the virus at the moment, Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said Wednesday. However, education minister Liina Kersna (Reform) said at a government press conference Thursday that the 16-18-year-old demographic experienced the highest overall number of infections, though she was referring to figures nationwide.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!