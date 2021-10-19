Education minister: Schools' quarantine regime to be streamlined

Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform).
Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The government has chosen to streamline the quarantine and testing regimen for students, by which close-contacts will only be tested once and, if the PCR test returns negative, the child can continue with their school and hobby education.

Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform) told ERR that a decision was essentially made by the government that after the school half-term holiday, from November 1, the simplified quarantine order will be amended at education institutions.

"Whereas before, close-contacts were tested twice, first with an antigene test at school and a PCR test three days after, then now, we agreed that from November 1, close contacts will be tested once. And if the result is negative, the child can continue at school," Kersna said.

She added that the important difference is that the same system will be implemented in general and hobby education.

"This means that when a child is a close contact at, for instance, a robotics class or at football training, he or she can go take a PCR test, and if the test returns negative, he or she can continue both at school and at the training."

The third important amendment is that, taking into consideration the high infection rate among children aged 10-14, the same system will be in place for children under 12 years old.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

