Health Board: 413 hospitalized patients, 1,347 cases, three deaths

As of Wednesday morning, 413 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 1,347 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows.

There are 302 patients hospitalized in Estonia with the coronavirus, of which 204 (67.6 percent) are unvaccinated and 98 (32.4 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 413 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. 111 are being treated for other illnesses.

In total, 8,753 tests were analyzed with the positive share at 15.4 percent. Of the new cases, 865 (64.2 percent) were unvaccinated and 482 (35.8 percent) had finished the vaccination process.

In total, 773,457 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 730,372 of them having already received their second dose. 1,818 vaccine doses were administered since Tuesday morning.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,125.23, data from the Health Board shows.

There were three deaths, involving a 59-year old man, an 80-year old woman and a 92-year old woman. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,438 people in Estonia in total.

413 total patients receiving treatment in hospital, 33 in intensive care

As of Wednesday morning, 413 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 20 under assisted breathing. There are 33 patients in intensive care.

A total of 8,753 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 1,347 returning positive and 7,406 negative – a positive rate of 15.4 percent.

There have been 2,048,430 tests conducted in total since the start of March last year, with 175,782 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

155,588 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 49,280 (31.7 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 106,308 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

--

