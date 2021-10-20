Opposition MP: New restrictions will not reduce hospitals' workload

The new restrictions proposed by the government will not help relieve the pressure on hospitals, opposition MP Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said on Tuesday. He thinks the government needs to be honest with society about the next steps needing to be taken.

Ossinovski said many of the restrictions are "not up-to-date" or have been implemented too late.

"Unfortunately, this was because the government did not really dare to manage the coronavirus crisis before the local elections for fear of losing votes, and it is already a burden on the hospital network," Ossinovski told ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Tuesday evening.

He said he was pleased proposals he put forward, such as additional support for vaccinators, GPs and local authorities, have been agreed upon by the government.

"[But] Believing that this will now somehow prevent a further growth in infections - I am unfortunately not very optimistic about this," the Riigikogu member said.

Ossinovski said support for vaccinators will not help in the short term with hospitalizations, although it may increase the vaccination rate in the long run.

"Scheduled treatment is already being severely curtailed, and in the next few weeks, if the current dynamics continue, we are already talking about virtually no [scheduled treatment]," he said.

The government needs to announce the next steps it will take if the situation does not rapidly improve.

"I think society deserves a clear explanation from the government about the next steps to be taken when ambulances, are once again, lining up outside hospitals," he said.

