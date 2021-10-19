Kallas: Coronavirus test proof not acceptable certification from Monday

Proof of a negative coronavirus test result will no longer be sufficient to gain access to indoor public places from Monday, the prime minister announced Monday afternoon, part of supplementary coronavirus restrictions being introduced amid soaring rates and in particular hospitalizations.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said: "From Monday, in all those places that had previously been accessible on the basis of a coronavirus certificate, until at least January 10 [2022], you will no longer be able to do so with a negative test result, but only via a certificate of vaccination or of recovery from the virus."

The Health Board (Terviseamet) is to have the authority to close down those establishments which fail to follow the restrictions, BNS reports.

"We have a problem with our hospitals network," Kallas added.

"More and more people are ending up in hospital," she continued, adding that most of those who require hospital treatment had not been vaccinated.

To speed up vaccination rates, the state will pay those administering vaccinations more, and will also instigate measures aimed at motivating both family doctors and local governments to improve vaccination coverage.

This "motivation package" will cost the state around €5 million, BNS reports.

The new measures are in effect from Monday, October 25, and as things stand will run beyond the new year, to January 10, 2022.

Additionally, those places where coronavirus certification checks are a requirement, the public is strongly advised to wear a face-mask.

The organization of testing is also to change in schools and at extra-curricular hobby education providers, education minister Liina Kersna (Reform) said earlier on Tuesday.

All pupils and students who have come into close contact with a coronavirus carrier must stay at home until they have undergone PCR testing and the result is negative.

The main association representing merchants also announced Monday that stores will begin to demand mask-wearing from customers from Monday, while common features at malls such salespersons or food and drink sampling will be suspended.

Over 400 people are currently hospitalized in Estonia due to COVID-19, while 1,102 new cases were identified in the past 24 hours, and six deaths relating to the virus were reported.

Estonia's southern neighbor, Latvia, will be on lockdown from Thursday.

--

