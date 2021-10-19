Health Board: 412 hospitalized patients, 1,102 new cases, six deaths

As of Tuesday morning, 412 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital and 1,102 new cases were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board said.

Of those in the hospital, 211 - 69.4 percent - have not been vaccinated. The Health Board has previously said the situation will be "very bad" when 650 patients are being treated.

There were six deaths, two men and four women. Their ages were: 67, 70, 71, 77, 92 and 94.

In total, 7,577 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 14.5 percent. Of the new cases, 686 people were not vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is now 1,102.05 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Yesterday, 1,824 vaccinations were administered and of those 974 were first doses. The vaccination rate of adults is 68.2 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

