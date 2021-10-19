Coronavirus round-up: October 11-17

Last week, there were 7,999 cases of coronavirus diagnosed across Estonia compared to 6,455 the week before. There were 29 deaths.

With the rising number of deaths, hospitalizations and new covid-19 cases, ERR News has restarted its weekly coronavirus round-up. This article brings together the most important news and data about the coronavirus situation in Estonia from the last week.

Overview: The government has increased the level of the traffic light system to "very high".

The number of coronavirus cases and hospitalized patients continues to rise. No new restrictions have been introduced and the pace of vaccination is still slow.

The University of Tartu's wastewater study shows a steady growth of the virus with "very high" readings in Estonia's most eastern county Ida-Viru. The county has the lowest vaccination rate. A rise in cases is expected in Harju County.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said the government discussed moving non-vaccinated people down the list of scheduled treatments and making them pay for medical treatment to encourage vaccination. She rowed back on the comments the next day.

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said he is against stricter restrictions.

So far, more than 48,000 people have been offered third doses of the coronavirus vaccine but interest for the booster doses has been inconsistent.

Professor of virology and chief of the government's scientific council Irja Lutsar said the council supports significantly stricter restrictions for unvaccinated people.

New cases by week: There were 7,999 new cases reported last week, the highest number over the last month. The week before 6,455 were reported.

On Monday, the 14-day infection rate was 1,087.2 per 100,000 people.

New cases by day: More than 1,000 cases were reported on six days, with Sunday being the exception. The infection rate R is still above 1, meaning the infection rate is still rising.

New cases by region: The highest number of cases were recorded in Harju County with 3,223 cases compared to 2,470 last week.

Tartu County had the second higher number of cases with 902, closely followed by Pärnu and Ida-Viru counties. Lääne-Viru and Võru counties had the next highest number of new cases.

Cases have been rising in every county over the last month.

The below graph shows the countries with the highest rates. Click the colored dots to remove data from the graph.

Number of tests: There were 7,999 positive tests and 41,425 negative tests carried out. This gives a total of 49,424 and the positive share of tests was 16.22 percent. This is the highest level of testing for five weeks.

Hospitalized patients: This graph shows the number of patients in hospital every Monday morning for the last month. This week, the figure was 408 compared to 278 last Monday.

The government is closely watching the number of patients in hospital and this will determine whether new restrictions are set. Estonia has a maximum of 1,000 beds for covid patients - but if this is reached then every other treatment will need to be suspended.

At the peak in spring, there were 737 patients receiving treatment. The Health Board has said even getting to 650 would be "very bad".

Deaths of covid positive patients: There were 29 deaths last week - the highest for months. There were 27 the week before.

The total number of deaths is now 1,429.

Number of vaccines administered: The number of people vaccinated for the first time has 5,887 an increase from a record low the week before. The number of doses given was 12,107.

The vaccination rate by age group can be seen below.

