Education ministry proposes changes to coronavirus testing in schools

Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform) is set to make a proposal to change coronavirus testing in schools at Tuesday's government sitting, aiming to extend testing to students under the age of 12 and to implement "lollipop" PCR-tests instead of rapid tests.

A simplified quarantine would mean that a negative rapid test would allow unvaccinated students that are deemed close contacts to keep studying in the schoolhouse. However, since rapid tests can produce a false negative, the education ministry wants to use PCR-tests instead.

"Experience shows that people are deemed close contacts two or three days after their initial contact. A PCR-test should show us with sufficient sensitivity whether a person is infectious or not," said ministry adviser Mario Kadastik.

The adviser said students under the age of 12 must also be tested to trace infection chains. The ministry hopes to make testing more comfortable.

"If we are able to do it with the so-called lollipop method - in effect, it is like sucking on a tampon. It is not putting a stick deep into someone's nasal cavity. I do not believe anyone would be against it, but we do not know for sure. It is not invasive, at least. The children could do this test by themselves. The samples would just be collected and sent to Synlab or somewhere else for testing. This would significantly reduce the burden, since testing would not have to be conducted by medics," Kadastik said.

A student that has been deemed a close contact would have to wait at home until their PCR-test is checked.

Currently, everyone in the infected student's classroom is considered a close contact, but the ministry hopes to change that, as well. "In practice, close contact are mostly bench partners and the first row in case of teachers. We do not have any reason to send 100-200 students to isolate as close contacts if it is the immediate vicinity of the infected person," the ministry adviser said.

Kadastik emphasized that these are still just proposals the government is set to discuss during Tuesday's sitting.

