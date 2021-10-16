Estonia has stockpile of almost 230,000 covid vaccine doses

There are approximately 230,000 doses of coronavirus vaccinations in storage in Estonia waiting to be used, the Health Board said on Friday. Almost 8,000 doses were administered this week.

Eva Lehtla, spokesperson for the Ministry of Social Affairs, told ERR there are 230,242 doses of vaccine in stock.

Of these, there are 129,232 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, 76,940 Moderna doses, 1,570 AstraZeneca doses and 22,500 doses of Janssen.

She said an additional 14,040 Pfizer doses and 12,000 Janssen doses arrived in Estonia this week.

The first doses to expire will be AstraZeneca which have a use-by date of November 30.

"The expiry date for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is December 31, and this is about 50,000 doses," Lehtla said. "Moderna has the next closest expiry date in March 22."

Estonia has now started administering third doses, so some of the vaccines will be used for this purpose.

--

