Health Board: 408 hospitalized patients, 821 cases, three deaths

As of Monday morning, 408 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 821 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. Of the coronavirus patients, 213 (68.9 percent) are unvaccinated and 96 (31.1 percent) are vaccinated.

There are 309 patients hospitalized in Estonia with the coronavirus, but a total of 408 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. 99 are being treated for other illnesses.

In total, 4,975 tests were analyzed with the positive share at 16.5 percent. Of the new cases, 539 (65.6 percent) were unvaccinated and 282 (34.4 percent) had finished the vaccination process.

In total, 771,547 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 728,023 of them having already received their second dose. 1,190 vaccine doses were administered since Sunday morning.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,087.23, data from the Health Board shows.

There were three deaths, involving a 37-year old man, an 82-year old woman and a 90-year old woman. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,429 people in Estonia in total.

408 total patients receiving treatment in hospital, 33 in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 408 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 17 under assisted breathing. There are 33 patients in intensive care.

A total of 4,975 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 821 returning positive and 4,154 negative – a positive rate of 16.5 percent.

There have been 2,032,101 tests conducted in total since the start of March last year, with 173,335 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

154,035 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 48,913 (31.8 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 105,122 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!