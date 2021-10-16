Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from October 18

Six European countries will be on Estonia's green list from Monday, October 18.

Arrivals should fill in an online passenger declaration form before arrival.

Green list

14-day coronavirus rate of 75 per 100,000 inhabitants and below.

Holy See 0

Italy 67,07

Liechtenstein 49,04

Malta 49,56

Poland 51,76

Spain 54,52

No restriction on movement.

Yellow list

14-day coronavirus rate of 75 - 200 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Andorra 154,9

Czechia 97,79

Cyprus 179,84

Denmark 121,83

Finland 113,55

France 92,38

Germany 137,05

Hungary 83,88

Iceland 143,08

Monaco 84,09

Netherlands 159,25

Norway 123,58

Portugal 82,21

San Marino 121,91

Sweden 81,09

Switzerland 138,57

Arrivals from yellow list countries must present proof of vaccination, a negative test or recovery from the virus.

PCR tests must have been taken within 72 hours of arrival and antigen tests within 48 hours.

Arrivals without a negative test certificate can take a test on arrival and quarantine while awaiting results.

Red list

14-day coronavirus rate of 201 per 100,000 inhabitants and over.

Austria 284,51

Belgium 243,29

Bulgaria 402,81

Croatia 441,58

Greece 287,63

Ireland 372,25

Lithuania 972,23

Luxembourg 200,6

Latvia 864,4

Romania 858,96

Slovakia 396

Slovenia 555,33

United Kingdom 778,05

Non-vaccinated arrivals from Red list countries must quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

Tests must be taken on arrival and on day six. If both are negative, quarantine can be shortened.

Vaccinated people do not need to test.

More information is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

The data is compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and released on Friday morning. The list is updated every Friday and takes effect from the following Monday.

On Friday, Estonia's 14-day coronavirus infection rate was 991.4 per 100,000 inhabitants, one of the highest in Europe.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!