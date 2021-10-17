Hospitals treating 288, four dead from Covid

As of Sunday morning, 288 people are in need of hospital treatment for symptomatic Covid. Hospitals have a total of 379 people who have been infected. Four people died in the last day.

Data from the Health Board reveals hospitals are seeing to 379 Covid patients of whom 240 or 63.3 percent are unvaccinated, while 139 or 36.7 percent have completed their vaccination cycle.

Hospitals opened 33 new treatment cases. Four people, all over 80 years of age, died of the coronavirus.

In all, 6,732 tests were analyzed of which 1,119 returned positive. Of people diagnosed, 741 were unvaccinated and 378 had completed their immunization cycle.

The vaccination effort saw 1,135 doses administered, putting the total at 1,399,832 doses. Vaccination coverage among the adult population has reached 68 percent.

