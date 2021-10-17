Hospitals treating 288, four dead from Covid

News
Vaccination equipment.
Vaccination equipment. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

As of Sunday morning, 288 people are in need of hospital treatment for symptomatic Covid. Hospitals have a total of 379 people who have been infected. Four people died in the last day.

Data from the Health Board reveals hospitals are seeing to 379 Covid patients of whom 240 or 63.3 percent are unvaccinated, while 139 or 36.7 percent have completed their vaccination cycle.

Hospitals opened 33 new treatment cases. Four people, all over 80 years of age, died of the coronavirus.

In all, 6,732 tests were analyzed of which 1,119 returned positive. Of people diagnosed, 741 were unvaccinated and 378 had completed their immunization cycle.

The vaccination effort saw 1,135 doses administered, putting the total at 1,399,832 doses. Vaccination coverage among the adult population has reached 68 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:00

Külli Taro: Elections just the entry exam

13:06

Jobs top priorities list of Narva voters

12:39

Voter turnout hits 44 percent by midday

12:12

Tallinn debate concentrated on public transport and urban space

11:15

Hospitals treating 288, four dead from Covid

10:38

Sunday is local government elections polling day

16.10

Statistics Estonia: How high are salaries in the most in-demand sectors?

16.10

New e-voting record set at 2021 local elections

16.10

Kallas: Estonian-Latvian cooperation needs new bold ideas

16.10

Police receive more than 100 notifications of election-related breaches

16.10

Health Board: 363 hospitalized patients, 1,238 cases, seven deaths

16.10

Online voting ends at 8 p.m. Saturday

16.10

Feature: Five years of Kersti Kaljulaid

16.10

Estonia has stockpile of almost 230,000 covid vaccine doses

16.10

Hiiu County reaches 80 percent vaccination rate

16.10

EKRE seeks annulment of e-voting result Updated

16.10

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from October 18

16.10

Local election turnout almost 30 percent by Saturday morning

16.10

Damaged car puts Tänak out of Rally de Catalunya after day two Updated

15.10

Study: Covid waste-water levels rise everywhere, highest in Ida-Viru County

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

16.10

Statistics Estonia: How high are salaries in the most in-demand sectors?

16.10

Health Board: 363 hospitalized patients, 1,238 cases, seven deaths

16.10

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from October 18

14.10

Spread of coronavirus in Estonia has reached very high level

16.10

New e-voting record set at 2021 local elections

11:15

Hospitals treating 288, four dead from Covid

15.10

Kiik does not support Kallas' tougher coronavirus measures

16.10

Feature: Five years of Kersti Kaljulaid

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: