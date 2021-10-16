Hiiu County reaches 80 percent vaccination rate

Estonia's western Hiiu County has become the first to vaccinate 80 percent of residents against coronavirus with at least one dose.

As of Friday, 80 percent of adults have been vaccinated and 77.7 percent have completed the vaccination course, ERR's Estonian language portal reported.

The number falls to 71.93 percent when all residents over the age of 12 are included.

Kambja municipality in Tartu County was the first municipality to reach 80 percent. Several others in Tartu, Harju and Saku parishes have also reached this level of coverage.

Looking at Estonia as a whole, the coverage of adults with at least one vaccine dose is 67.9 percent.

In recent weeks, the pace of vaccination in Estonia has slowed almost to a standstill - approximately 4,000 people were vaccinated for the first time last week.

Approximately, 13,000 vaccinations - first and second doses - were administered, data from the Health Board shows.

