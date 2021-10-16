Health Board: 363 hospitalized patients, 1,238 cases, seven deaths

On Saturday morning, 363 covid patients are being treated in hospital and 1,238 new cases were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board said.

Of those in hospital, 227 people - 62.5 percent - have not been vaccinated. Fifty-seven cases were opened during the last day.

Seven people infected with coronavirus died. These were four men aged 71, 77, 79 and 81 and three women aged 82, 84 and 89. Three were not vaccinated, the Health Board clarified in the afternoon.

In total, 8,260 tests were analyzed, of which 1238 were positive. Of those who tested positive, 811 were unvaccinated.

Yesterday, 2,440 doses of vaccine were administered during the day. The coverage of adults with at least one vaccine dose is 68 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

