Unvaccinated culture minister unable to visit events from Monday

Unvaccinated Minister of Culture Anneli Ott (Center) will not be able to visit events from Monday when new coronavirus certificate rules are introduced, news portal Delfi reported .

Yesterday, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said a negative test certificate will not be accepted to enter cultural and public events from Monday in a bid to increase the vaccination rate.

Only a vaccination or recovery certificate will guarantee entry.

Ott has refused to get vaccinated against coronavirus so far, despite having more than six months to do so.

This means she will be unable to attend events from October 25 when the new rules come into force.

Reform MEP Urmas Paet told Delfi she should resign from her position.

"Attending cultural events is very important and a major part of the culture minister's work, and it is elementary that the minister attends these events as well," he said.

"This is the case for every position, where, if a person is not able to perform his or her job one hundred percent, then he or she cannot carry out that job."

Ott did not reply to Delfi's repeated requests for comment.

New rules from Monday (October 25)

The new restrictions are being introduced amid soaring case rates, and in particular, to curb hospitalizations.

From Monday a negative coronavirus test result can no longer be used to gain access to indoor public events.

It will be strongly recommended to wear a facemask in public and checks will be carried out.

Access to entertainment, cultural events and to catering businesses will be limited to vaccinated and recovered people.

Hospitals will receive state support for dealing with crisis and more money will be given to vaccinators to help speed up the rollout.

