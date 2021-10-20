Concert organizer: The culture sector has tried hard, but we are not heard

Helen Sildna.
Helen Sildna. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Chief organizer of Tallinn Music Week Helen Sildna said the coronavirus-stricken culture sector has been very good in implementing restrictions to limit the spread of coronavirus, but their voices are not heard in the government.

"I can say that culture events are checked and some of the safest locations in all of Estonia currently," Sildna said, adding that vaccination certificates and rapid tests have been implemented widely. "What is not in balance is how much the sector has tried and how little we are heard."

The concert organizer said it is important for weekly meetings with the culture minister (Anneli Ott - ed) to be restored and for cooperation to be functional. "If no one is standing for the sector, our voice is not heard. It is unfair because the sector has represented itself very professionally since August," Sildna said.

She noted that she is not in favor of losing rapid testing, because pressuring people like this will eventually create more resistance among those that have not gotten vaccinated. "I hope the government will involve the culture sector more because we work with people and can be clever in the ways we communicate with them," Sildna said.

The organizer said more people should be involved in vaccination organization and new strategies must be drawn up. "People should be involved in a positive manner by having conversations with them. If we enlarge the divide between us, we lose that opportunity," Sildna noted.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

