Film chief: Current cultural development plan much changed on predecessor

Head of the Estonian Film Institute (Eesti filmi instituut) Edith Sepp says that during the planning phases of the last cultural development plan several years ago, while production was discussed a lot, the world has equally changed a lot since then, including streaming platforms growing in importance.

On Monday, a document setting out the cultural development plan 2021-2030 is due to be discussed at the Riigikogu, where the movie field's direction is due to be made quite clear, ERR's culture portal reports.

While the Culture 2020 plan was more about the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia, the current development plan is much more detailed, Sepp said.

Sepp told ERR that they added certain activities to the plan, and hope to get investments accordingly. "While in the case of the last plan, we talked a lot about production, then now we have broadened the agenda, since the world has changed a lot and the streaming platforms have become very important, it doesn't only change the production side and distribution, but more broadly, who are we preparing in the Baltic Film, Media and Arts School."

"Cinema put its part of the development plan together with the industry, it was discussed with directors, producers and the film school, so one of the points that was written was that we could take a closer look at the Audiovisual Media Directive and take full advantage of it," she said.

"We would definitely like to move forward with this point, whether it means taxation or creating legislation covering film; it must be made clear in the course of the analyses, but these developments can get a start, and we could move forward on this topic," Sepp added.

