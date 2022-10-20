Edith Sepp re-elected head of Estonian Film Institute for third term

The board of the Estonian Film Institute (EFI) has announced, that Edith Sepp will continue as institute head for a third term. Sepp was re-elected with a majority vote from the board, which considered her vision and proposals for the development of the Estonian film industry the most complete and compelling of all the candidates.

Sepp's third term as EFI director will begin next year, during which she plans to establish the post of "feature film expert," which she says will enable a rotation of those directly responsible for decisions related to the distribution of EFI grants.

It was also decided to propose that the Ministry of Culture amend EFI statutes in order to limit the mandate of EFI board members to a maximum of two consecutive terms in future.

Edith Sepp has worked as a producer and director in the UK, where she produced radio programs and documentaries for the BBC as well as documentaries for Scottish television channel STV.

Sepp, who was also involved in helping to shape the international film master's program at the Baltic Film, Media and Arts School (BFM) in Tallinn, has been Film Advisor to the Ministry of Culture since 2010, and head of the Estonian Film Institute since 2013.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!