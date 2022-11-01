PÖFF film festival 2022 competition entries include interactive feature

This year's annual Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, known by its Estonian acronym PÖFF, will include an award category comprising several entries from international filmmakers.

Entitled "Põhjusega mässajad" (English: "Rebels with a cause"), the contest has received 11 full-length submissions, along with 13 offerings for its shorts category. The competition aims to represent cinematographic creativity and inquisitiveness, ERR's Kultuur portal reports.

One of the entries, entitled "Läheduse raamid" (English: "The Limits of Consent"), is the work of British expat Michael Keerdo-Dawson, whose movie makes use of an interactive format, reminiscent of the 2018 "Bandersnatch" episode of sci-fi series "Black Mirror", and which offers audiences a total of nine possible different endings.

Keerdo-Dawson's film is a by-product of his doctoral studies at Tallinn University's Institute of Baltic Film, Media and Arts School (BFM).

"The Limits of Consent" centers on a woman, called Anna (Karin Rask), who is a high-tech confidence trickster who helps shy men to attract lonely women, Kultuur reports, but who loses control of events and realizes her own relationship is at an end – leaving viewers to choose what she should do next.

The movie stars Karin Rask, Rain Tolk, Jaanika Arum, Jaanus Tepomees, Nicholas Marsh and others.

Other entries in the competition include Spanish director Nestor Ruiz Medina's "21 Paraiso", portraying the life of a couple involved in producing amateur porn, "Háromezer számozott darab" ("Three thousand numbered pieces") from Hungarian director Ádám Csász, which questions why European left-wing intellectuals can act hypocritically on the issue of racism, specifically with reference to the Roma people, and Japanese director Lim Kah Wai's "Your Lovely Smile", billed as a love letter to all independent filmmakers whose activities have been negatively affected by the Covid pandemic.

Off-competition entries include the Mania Akbar documentary "How Dare You Have Such a Rubbish Wish", dedicated to Iranian women fighting for the freedom to determine their own lives and which splices together almost a hundred pre-1979 revolution Iranian movies, which are now banned.

The full program is here (in Estonian).

This year's PÖFF runs from Friday, November 11 to Sunday, November 27 inclusive. The main event page is here.

PÖFF has been running every year since 1997.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!