Two Estonian children's books win acclaim from International Youth Library

News
Kätlin Kaldmaa
Kätlin Kaldmaa Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Each year, the International Youth Library (Internationale Jugendbibliothek) in Munich, Germany publishes the "White Ravens," a catalogue of the world's best books for children and young people. This year's selection includes two works by Estonian authors: "Lydia" by Kätlin Kaldmaa and Jaan Rõõmus, and "Where'd the Kids Go?" ("Kuhu Lapse Said?") by Indrek Koff and Elina Sildre.

The "White Ravens" catalogue is compiled by language experts from the International Youth Library, who select the most remarkable children's and young people's books published around the world throughout the year.

The catalogue is created to help publishers with the buying and selling of translation rights, as well as assisting librarians to select the best new titles for their collection. The books chosen are those the deserving of exposure to a wider audience due to the universality of the themes they present, along with exceptional artistic and literary style and design.

This year's catalogue features 200 works from 53 countries, written in a total of 37 languages. Among them were two Estonian children's books; "Lydia," which was written by Kätlin Kaldmaa and illustrated by Jaan Rõõmus, and "Where'd the Kids Go?" ("Kuhu Lapse Said?") by Indrek Koff, with illustrations from Elina Sildre.

"Lydia" is based on the life story of Estonian national poet Lydia Koidula (1843-1866). The compliers of this year's "White Ravens" catalogue, described the way author Kätlin Kaldmaa has woven together poems and stories from the life of one of literature's great figures in a biographical text, as a true delight. They were also impressed with the quality of Jaan Rõõmus' illustrations, which bring an additional playfulness and joy to the work.

According to Kaldmaa, the inclusion of "Lydia" in the catalogue is a great tribute both to the book's authors and to Estonian culture. "After all, it will help our first 'super-girl' to resonate in the wider world," said Kaldmaa. "Lydia Koidula can rightly stand alongside Frida Kahlo. Of course, this will also help to promote Estonian culture - the book about Lydia has already been published in German, with supplements about Estonian history to complement Lydia's story," Kaldmaa explained.

"Where'd the Kids Go?" by Indrek Koff and Elina Sildre, which has already been published in German as well as Estonian, caught the eye of the catalogue's contributors due to its skillful use verse, which emphasizes the importance of joy and playfulness in a child's world.

Elina Sildre's carefully chosen colors and well-crafted characters give the book a modern and timeless quality all at once.

Author Indrek Koff said that, although the life of a white raven in the wild is a very difficult one, being included among the list of White Ravens in the literary world is a great honor. According to Koff, "Where'd the Kids Go?" has been warmly received bott home in Estonia and abroad. "It makes me really happy to see that children recognize themselves in this book and that this unusual story makes adults think a little. Maybe in this way we can build more bridges between children and their parents," Koff said.

The International Youth Library's "White Ravens" catalogue is presented annually at the Bologna Children's Book Fair in Italy.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:21

TV journalist on Mihkelson case: 'Experts' opinions are what matter'

11:19

Security Chief: 'Democracy in Russia would be like winning the lottery'

10:27

Journalist: Press often holds back stories to protect children's interests

09:38

Two Estonian children's books win acclaim from International Youth Library

08:42

Estonia's Lelle finishes fifth in World Championship 200m backstroke final

28.10

Estonian State High School cornerstone laid in Narva

28.10

Estonia takes over Baltic Assembly rotating presidency

28.10

Analysts: Consumption starting to fall, confidence lower than 2008

28.10

State prosecutor: Court of Auditors candidate selection not regulated

28.10

Paldiski LNG terminal dock completed ahead of schedule

Watch again

Most Read articles

26.10

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

28.10

Estonia planning to reinstate temporary controls on southern border Updated

28.10

Papers: Marko Mihkelson took inappropriate pictures of a child

28.10

Art scholar on Päts monument: 'Almost everything here is wrong'

27.10

Estonian FM wants to reinstate border controls at internal Schengen border

27.10

Danske Bank estimates money laundering fines at €2.08 billion

28.10

Analysts: Consumption starting to fall, confidence lower than 2008

28.10

ERR ethics adviser: Mihkelson stories raise more questions than answer

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: