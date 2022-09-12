Estonian-Latvian teacher and translator awarded language promotion prize

Dalia Ozola with Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu and Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevičs in Valka.
Dalia Ozola with Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu and Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevičs in Valka. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Teacher and freelance translator and writer Daila Ozola has become the latest recipient of the Latvian and Estonian Language Promotion Award.

Ozola was born to an Estonian-Latvian family, and works as a kindergarten teacher and freelance translator and writer.

She has studied pedagogy and literature at Liepaja University and attended courses by Contra, Guntars Godinš and Maima Grinberga on translating Estonian literature into Latvian.

Her work focuses on children's literature and she has translated and published nineteen books so far.

The award was presented to Ozola on Friday at the Valka Local History Museum, which is situated in the Valga/Valka border town which straddles both countries, by Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu and Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevičs.

"I am very happy that this year, we can recognize Ozola in particular, as she has dedicated herself to translating children's books and important literary works cherished by Estonians, bringing our languages and cultures closer together. Thanks to Ozola, Latvians can read books by Edgar Valter, Ilmar Tomusk, Mika Keränen, Kristiina Ehin and many other Estonian authors. Her translations are also notable for their precision and rich use of language," Reinsalu said.

The award aims to enhance knowledge of Latvian and Estonian and the promotion of both languages. €3,000 is presented to the winner alongside a certificate.

The award was issued for the 13th time this year.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

