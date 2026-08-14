X!

Gallery: 55 illustrators bring Pinocchio to life for Tallinn show

News
The Estonian Children's Literature Center's latest international exhibition,
Open gallery
21 photos
News

An international exhibition in Tallinn brings together 55 artists from around the world, each offering their own unique take on the beloved childhood classic Pinocchio.

"Pinocchio" opened this week at the Estonian Children's Literature Center, filling its main hall and stairwell gallery with original works by dozens of illustrators from all over the world.

Countless books featuring Pinocchio's adventures have been published, appearing in more than 260 languages and dialects. The story has also been adapted into other media, including the 1940 Disney animated classic "Pinocchio."

In Tallinn, original works by 55 illustrators range from faithful depictions of Italian author Carlo Collodi's 19th-century story to poetic impressions and imaginative works only loosely connected to the original.

Curated by Estonian illustrator Viive Noor, the exhibition invites visitors to discover how the same literary classic can be interpreted across cultures and brought to life through the hands of different artists.

Artists were free to focus on whatever resonated most with their own memories and emotions, producing illustrations across a wide range of artistic approaches, from delicate watercolors and detailed drawings to contemporary illustration techniques and graphic compositions.

A small tribute

The participating artists represent 20 countries, including Hungary, Croatia, Germany, Iran, South Africa, Ukraine, Canada, the United States and Mexico.

"The exhibition is a small tribute from the international community of illustrators to a great writer who enchanted us all in childhood with the adventures of his wooden puppet," Noor said.

"Visit the exhibition with an open mind and join us on this journey," she added. "Adventures await!"

"Pinocchio" will remain open at the Estonian Children's Literature Center in Tallinn through November 29.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:36

Levadia football training hall set for Lasnamäe after several years' delays

16:15

Nordic–Baltic hydrogen corridor project still in early stages

16:00

Police: more than 50 irregular migrants detained in Estonia claim to be minors

15:47

Tallinn Fringe Festival gets underway next week with biggest program yet

15:42

Ilu-hack, pop-up pood: Estonian-English mixing thrives in compound nouns

15:10

Indrek Ibrus: A city is a meeting place, not a highway

14:31

Journalist: Sex ad platforms in Estonia can make big money, pimping hard to prove

14:21

Statistics Estonia adjusts down severity of Estonia's recession

14:08

Nebius representative: the company has no history with Yandex

13:57

Gallery: 55 illustrators bring Pinocchio to life for Tallinn show

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.08

Estonia extends overnight Russia border closures indefinitely

13.08

AirBaltic says it will continue flying from Tallinn

13.08

Baltics' first AI factory to open in Estonia Updated

12:06

Eesti Pank to issue Hiiumaa‑themed €2 coin Updated

13.08

Gallery: Partial solar eclipse viewed from Tallinn

13.08

Several new narcotic substances discovered in Estonia during customs checks

07:42

Estonians defrauded of €13.2 million in first 6 months of 2026

13.08

Estonia's State Fleet takes delivery of cutting-edge cow dung-powered vessel

13.08

Number of MPs backing Ülle Madise as Estonia's next president rises to 62

13.08

Wildlife expert: Rising bear numbers could increase risk of human attacks

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo