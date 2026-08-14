Gallery: 55 illustrators bring Pinocchio to life for Tallinn show

An international exhibition in Tallinn brings together 55 artists from around the world, each offering their own unique take on the beloved childhood classic Pinocchio.

"Pinocchio" opened this week at the Estonian Children's Literature Center, filling its main hall and stairwell gallery with original works by dozens of illustrators from all over the world.

Countless books featuring Pinocchio's adventures have been published, appearing in more than 260 languages and dialects. The story has also been adapted into other media, including the 1940 Disney animated classic "Pinocchio."

In Tallinn, original works by 55 illustrators range from faithful depictions of Italian author Carlo Collodi's 19th-century story to poetic impressions and imaginative works only loosely connected to the original.

Curated by Estonian illustrator Viive Noor, the exhibition invites visitors to discover how the same literary classic can be interpreted across cultures and brought to life through the hands of different artists.

Artists were free to focus on whatever resonated most with their own memories and emotions, producing illustrations across a wide range of artistic approaches, from delicate watercolors and detailed drawings to contemporary illustration techniques and graphic compositions.

A small tribute

The participating artists represent 20 countries, including Hungary, Croatia, Germany, Iran, South Africa, Ukraine, Canada, the United States and Mexico.

"The exhibition is a small tribute from the international community of illustrators to a great writer who enchanted us all in childhood with the adventures of his wooden puppet," Noor said.

"Visit the exhibition with an open mind and join us on this journey," she added. "Adventures await!"

"Pinocchio" will remain open at the Estonian Children's Literature Center in Tallinn through November 29.

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