Estonian children's literature illustrations on display at UN headquarters

News
The Estonian Children's Literature exhibition at the United Nation's headquarters in New York.
The Estonian Children's Literature exhibition at the United Nation's headquarters in New York. Source: Estonian Children's Literature Center.
News

An exhibition of Estonian contemporary children's literature illustrations was opened at the UN headquarters in New York this week.

The exhibition presents 23 images from Estonian children's books to an international audience, linking them to the principles of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Each piece is connected to a specific article of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, and alongside each illustration panel, the book from which the image originates is displayed.

Triin Soone, director of the Estonian Children's Literature Center, said they are very pleased to be able to introduce contemporary Estonian children's literature to the world: "The aim of the exhibition is to show how stories and images help children understand their rights and support the development of values."

She added that Estonian children's books are currently rich both in themes and in visual expression and reflect not only a child's everyday life and fantasy world, but also help make it safer and more aware.

"Historically, literature has had a central role in Estonia, and children's literature continues to be one of our strongest cultural pillars. Books and reading are highly valued, and we consider it important that this tradition is passed on from generation to generation," Soone said.

--

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Helen Wright

