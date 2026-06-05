X!

Gallery: Sipsik mania sweeps Tallinn as beloved character turns 65

News
{{1780658460000 | amCalendar}}
A line of people interested in the Sipsik coin around the Bank of Estonia building.
Open gallery
7 photos
News

On Friday, a €2 coin dedicated to Sipsik — released to mark the anniversary of the beloved Estonian children's literary character — entered circulation. Although the coin will also reach people through everyday transactions, a long line of collectors formed around the Bank of Estonia building around midday on Friday.

Sipsik, created by writer Eno Raud and artist Edgar Valter, has, over their 65 years, traveled from the pages of the children's magazine Täheke to books and film — and now onto a coin. The coin's design is based on Edgar Valter's original artwork and was created by designer Ivar Sakk.

The coin card was designed by graphic artist Vladimir Taiger, who also designed Estonia's kroon currency. The text on the coin card was set by artist and writer Piret Raud.

One million coins were minted in honor of Sipsik, 17,000 of which will be packaged as collector items in coin cards. Initially, the Bank of Estonia produced 8,500 coin cards, but due to exceptionally high demand for both the coin and the card, the central bank decided to produce an additional batch of the same size. The additional coin cards will go on sale in the summer.

The coins were minted at the Lithuanian Mint. Special-design €2 coins are legal tender throughout the euro area and are released into circulation through banks and retail channels.

Sipsik kaheeurosel mündil. Source: Eesti Pank

Also, on Friday, a concert-performance dedicated to Sipsik's 65th birthday took place in Toompark, Tallinn.

The performance, organized in cooperation between the Estonian Children's Literature Centre, the Bank of Estonia, Täheke magazine, and A-Film, featured songs from the animated film "Sipsik," performed by Ewert Sundja and his band.

Sipsik and the book's protagonist Anu also appeared on stage, brought to life by actors from Merros Studio. Workshops for children were held, and visitors could exchange brand new Sipsik coins and purchase coin cards on site.

The concert-performance celebrating Sipsik's birthday was part of the Old Town Days program in Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Kaspar Viilup, Argo Ideon

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:30

Tartu approves plan for new six-story police headquarters

17:02

MP: Riigikogu to vote on speed camera warning sign bill before midsummer

16:45

Doctors will be allowed to prescribe medicines to themselves

16:31

Estonia's AI program gets €11M boost but no immediate economic return expected

16:21

Gallery: Sipsik mania sweeps Tallinn as beloved character turns 65 Updated

15:55

Estonia to host large-scale NATO medical exercise this month

15:29

Strengthening El Niño unlikely to affect Estonia's summer weather

15:29

Gallery: Wartime Estonian flag hidden since 1944 returns home from Australia Updated

15:05

US Marines training with Estonia's navy during BALTOPS exercise

14:59

Land deal for Narva EDF base caught in local political standoff

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.06

'Schengen door needs closing more tightly:' 11 countries call for Russian visa restrictions

04.06

Estonia police expand 'cool-down stops' as alternative to speeding fines

04.06

Swedish parliament approves prison leasing agreement with Estonia

04.06

Estonia's Ministry of Finance to restrict access to beneficial owners data

04.06

Birdwatcher snaps rare sighting of vulture in western Estonia

03.06

Rail Baltica main line more than twice as expensive in Latvia than in Estonia

13:18

Ukrainian nationals cannot obtain Estonian citizenship until war ends

04.06

Estonian police withhold location of previously missing child from mother Updated

07:37

Gallery: Security services practice surprise attack response at ERR Updated

03.06

Air threat alert: No drones detected in Estonia's airspace, EDF says

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo