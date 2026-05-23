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Estonia's Sipsik back for big-screen sequel in 2027

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A new feature-length Sipsik movie is set to hit theaters in 2027.
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Estonia's favorite ragdoll is back as "Sipsik" returns to theaters in an all-new animated adventure next year.

Produced by A Film Eesti, the sequel will hit theaters in the second half of 2027, bringing "Sipsik" back to the big screen seven years after the original premiered.

Actor Ott Sepp returns to voice the ragdoll Sipsik, with Meelis Arusepp directing, Kristel Tõldsepp producing and original music for the soundtrack by Ewert Sundja.

Sipsik's big-screen debut in February 2020 drew more than 107,000 viewers in its first three weeks before theaters in Estonia were shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Created by Eno Raud and illustrated by Edgar Valter, Sipsik first appeared in the children's magazine Täheke in 1961.

The beloved character turns 65 this year, with the Bank of Estonia issuing a commemorative €2 coin to celebrate.

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Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

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