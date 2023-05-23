Odesa libraries hosting 'Estonian Children's Literature Days' this month

On Friday May 19, the Estonian Embassy in Ukraine opened the Estonian Children's Literature Days in Odesa, Ukraine. Estonia's Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk read the book "Naksitrallid" to the children, who attended the event. There were also craft workshops, a quiz about Estonia and short performances inspired by Estonian children's literature.

"The world of stories does wonders, pulling us away from the real world for a moment, giving us the chance to be someone else, in another time and place, to do miracles," said Triin Soone, director of the Estonian Children's Literature Center.

"This is the feeling and the fragment of joy that we wanted to give to Ukrainian children. We are very grateful to the Estonian Embassy in Kyiv, which took the initiative, helped us to establish contacts and delivered the exhibition, book bags, 'Täheke' magazines and other items to Ukraine," Soone added.

An exhibition of illustrations from Estonian children's books was also opened, featuring work by Regina Lukk-Toompere, Catherine Zaripi, Viive Noore, Katrin Erlichi, Anne Pikkovi, Anu Kalmu, Anne Linnamäe, Ulla Saare and Kertu Sillaste.

On the following day, the audience was introduced to Ilmar Tomusky's " Hundi sõbrad" ("Friends of the Wolf") and Piret Raud's "Natuke napakad lood" ("A Few Short Stories"), both of which had been translated into Ukrainian.

Libraries in Odesa will also be showing the Estonian children's cartoons "Sipsik" and "Lotte" until 31 May.

The event is organized by the Estonian Embassy in Kyiv in cooperation with its partners. The Estonian Children's Literature Center and Täheke magazine are also involved in the project. A similar program was also offered to children in Kyiv on "Native Language Day" in March.

--

