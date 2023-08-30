Ambassador Kaimo Kuusk presents credentials to Lithuanian president

Kaimo Kuusk is Estonia's new Ambassador to Lithuania, the southernmost Baltic state. H.E. Kuusk's last posting was as ambassador to Ukraine.

On Monday, August 28, Ambassador Kuusk presented his credentials to Lithuanian president Gitanas Nausėda.

Speaking after this ceremony, Kuusk said: "We must do everything possible, and more, to help Ukraine fend off the aggressor, bring victory home, and bring justice."

"By making an effort ourselves, we can inspire each other, and others. Cooperation between Estonia and Lithuania helps to multiply capabilities across many fields," Ambassador Kuusk went on, via a foreign ministry press release.

The new ambassador in his conversation with the Lithuanian head of state focused on bilateral relations, Russian aggression in Ukraine, regional security and on energy cooperation.

Kuusk has worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2019, having previously served (2008-2019) as deputy director general of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service (Välisluureamet).

Earlier in the summer, Annely Kolk was appointed Estonia's new ambassador to Ukraine.

--

