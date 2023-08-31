New Estonian ambassador to India presents credentials

H.E. Marje Luup presenting her credentials to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, August 29, 2023.
H.E. Marje Luup presenting her credentials to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, August 29, 2023.
Estonia's new ambassador to India, H.E. Marje Luup, presented her credentials to the head of state of that country, President Droupadi Murmu.

Speaking after presenting her credentials earlier this week, Ambassador Lump said: "Relations between India and Estonia are strong and are progressing quickly. I am delighted to note that India opened its embassy in Estonia last year. We will continue to work towards mutual high-level visits, and we will step up cultural exchange.

"Estonia enjoys excellent cooperation with India on the application of e-governance and cyber security, so we are happy to share our experience with India on other topics related to digital issues," Lump went on, via a foreign ministry press release.

In the conversation following the presentation ceremony (pictured), the ambassador and the head of state also spoke about the bilateral relations between the two countries.

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted Estonia's successful experience in e-governance, and India's continued interest in cooperating with Estonia on ICT matters.

President Murmu noted that the first printed works on Sanskrit – the sacred language of Hinduism – language and literature were published at the University of Tartu, as early as 200 years ago, while in 1837, the university began teaching Sanskrit itself.

Marje Luup joined the foreign service in 1996. As the Estonian ambassador to India, she will also be accredited to Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

She will reside in New Delhi.

Most of the foreign ministry's new crop of ambassadors are presented in or around September time.

