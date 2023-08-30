Daily: Prime minister lays cornerstone for multi-purpose Paldiski quay

News
Paldiski South Harbor.
Paldiski South Harbor. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) laid the cornerstone for a new quay facility at the Port of Paldiski which will be able to accommodate both large volumes of military equipment and vehicles, and turbine parts to be used in the wind power sector, daily Postimees reports – also noting that the head of government made a symbolic gesture relating to the media during the cornerstone-laying ceremony.

Jüri Luik, Estonia's ambassador to NATO, appearing before the press after the Paldiski quay opening, noted the scale of the logistics in the disembarkation of military personnel and materiel from some of Estonia's allies – a US brigade supply convoy, even if the vehicles are close behind one another, can stretch well over 100km in length, he said.

In addition to military heavy equipment such as tanks and self-propelled guns, the Palriski quay can accommodated wind turbine masts, blades, nacelles and other related large items and, when it is finished, scheduled for July 2025, will be 300m in length and will cost around €56 million, Postimees reported.

The investment is being co-financed by the European Commission to the tune of €20 million through the military mobility project EstMilMob, and the remainder is financed by loans of between €20-27 million the Port of Tallinn announced to the stock exchange in May when it signed a construction contract with the Estonian branch of BMGS, a Latvian company which won the construction contract, together Insenerehitus AS.

A somewhat embattled Prime Minister Kaja Kallas was entrusted with the most important task of laying the symbolic cornerstone, which involved drilling a whole into a boulder and, in addition to placing the usual mortar and the stone itself, the head of government inserted a capsule containing one of many recent newspaper editorials to have recently criticized her leadership of Estonia, her party, her government and indeed her husband – and then mortared it over.

Postimees did not report which newspaper was so entombed.

The prime minister had been summonsed to appear Tuesday before a Riigikogu joint select committee hearing to answer questions about the business dealings of her husband, Arvo Hallik, more specifically those relating to Russia, but declined to do so.

Paldiski port is administered by the part-state-owned Port of Tallinn authority.

The new quay is being constructed at Paldiski Lõunasadam (South Harbor).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

lihtsad uudised

global estonian report

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:16

Võrklaev: Government discussing cuts before publicizing a reasonable thing

10:00

Ukrainian cinema club to screen new war movie in Tallinn on Monday

09:59

Riigikogu committee chair: ERR TV house can be funded by Kultuurikapital

09:30

Daily: Prime minister lays cornerstone for multi-purpose Paldiski quay

09:19

Interior minister: We cannot cut the entire nation's budget to pieces

08:59

Kaia Kanepi through to US Open round two

08:49

Milk prices at store have fallen, likely to stabilize for rest of the year

08:19

Harri Tiido: New scientific communism in Russian higher education

29.08

Estonian contemporary performing arts festival starts on September 4

29.08

EPL: Metaprint's client Russian oligarch under sanctions in Ukraine, Poland

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

29.08

Kaja Kallas scandal: The story so far Updated

29.08

FSA fines LHV Pank close to €1 million

29.08

Kallas: ISS did not ask me about haulage to Russia

29.08

Some of Kallas' €350,000 loan to husband invested in Stark Warehousing

29.08

Estonian PM's husband Arvo Hallik not to divest from Stark Warehousing

29.08

Newspaper editorials: Kaja Kallas is undermining Estonian democracy

24.08

Decathlon to make life difficult for Estonian sporting goods stores

29.08

Estonian real estate developers increasingly cautious about projects

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: