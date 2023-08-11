TSO sues local government after refused compulsory possession of plot

Estonia's power transmission system operator Elering has sued the Lääne-Harju Municipality after the latter refused to grant it compulsory possession of a piece of land hosting a piece of LNG transmission pipeline. The local government recommends the TSO strike a bargain with the plot's owner instead.

While the government purchased the Paldiski LNG quay and port area in March, a single plot which the LNG terminal's pipeline crosses remains in the possession of Alexela and Infortar joint company Pakrineeme Sadam OÜ. Elering and the businesses have not managed to agree on the plot's right of use.

Elering first sought compulsory possession of the plot from the Lääne-Harju Municipality back in December.

The local government decided to decline the TSO's request in May, which call Elering then challenged in administrative court.

Erki Ruben, Lääne-Harju Municipality deputy mayor, told ERR that Elering should come to its senses and find a way to agree with the plot's owners.

Ruben added that granting the compulsory possession would also have allowed Elering to block the Väike-Pakrineeme detailed plan.

Ain Köster, head of communication for Elering, said that the local government's decision is contrary to law.

The owner of the plot, Pakrineeme Sadam OÜ, and the local government agree that a private law contract is preferable, while Elering is worried this would give the other side the ability to restrict use of infrastructure in the future.

The court entered the case into proceedings in June, while it is not clear when court sessions will begin.

Elering said that the pipeline can still be used despite the ongoing legal action because of the owner's obligation to tolerate public infrastructure.

The pipeline spans a total of 800 meters of which 150 meters cross the Kadaka tee 6 property (previously known as Väike-Pakrineeme) in question. The pipeline was completed last November and has passed all quality checks.

