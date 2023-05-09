Estonia, Latvia to sign agreement to ensure gas supply in emergencies

News
News

Latvia and Estonia have agreed to work together to ensure gas supplies for both countries during times of crisis, Latvian Prime Minister Krišjanis Karinš said on Tuesday.

The agreement will be signed on Friday, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported. The two countries plan to use the liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal at Paldiski.

Karinš said using the terminal is a step forward for securing supply for the entire region.

The Latvian government mulled the idea of building its own terminal but has backed down on the idea, although has not yet officially announced it.

It is considered to be too expensive to build a terminal with Marubeni, the shareholder of Conexus Baltic Grid, which owns the Incukalns gas storage facility.

"For the first time, the Cooperation Agreement provides a framework for how Latvia and Estonia can work together to secure gas supplies in a crisis," said Karinš.

Latvian Climate and Energy Minister Raimonds Cudars said: "In the coming months, we will agree on the terms of cooperation terms with our Estonian colleagues. And also how, in the event of a crisis, both sides will ensure the arrival of an LNG ship at the Paldiski terminal to supply the region with gas as needed."

However, countries have not yet agreed on the funding from both sides.

Estonian Climate Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said: "We have the infrastructure and the Latvians have the storage."

"The benefit for Estonia is that we have infrastructure that we would not otherwise use, but we can now use it to ensure our security and the security of our neighbors," he told AK.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

09.05

Estonia, Latvia to sign agreement to ensure gas supply in emergencies

09.05

Majority of Estonian residents support same-sex marriage

09.05

Elering, Germany discuss building undersea cable

09.05

Crowds gather in Narva to watch Victory Day concert on Russia's border

09.05

Vandals deface three memorials in Ida-Viru County

09.05

Gallery: May 9 commemorated in Tallinn

09.05

Security expert finds Putin's May 9 speech sapless

09.05

Estonian prosecution launches criminal proceedings in Slava Ukraini case

09.05

Police restricts car access to former Soviet memorial tank site in Narva

09.05

Health Board confirms E.coli contamination in Kuressaare

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

08.05

Juškin: Russia to become a dictatorship after Ukraine loss

09.05

Narva Museum hangs poster facing Russia depicting Putin as war criminal Updated

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

09.05

F-22 Raptors deploy to Ämari in NATO eastern flank deterrence duties

09.05

Crowds gather in Narva to watch Victory Day concert on Russia's border

09.05

Estonian prosecution launches criminal proceedings in Slava Ukraini case

09.05

Europe Day celebrations start 3 p.m. in Tallinn's Freedom Square

06.05

Slovak national arrested in Russia after swimming across Narva River

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: