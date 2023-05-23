Natural gas futures fall below €30 per MWh

News
Natural gas (Maagaas) warning sign.
Natural gas (Maagaas) warning sign. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The forward price of natural gas futures for June dipped below the €30-per-Megawatt hour mark on the Netherlands-based TTF exchange Monday. At the time of writing futures for months later in the year are higher than this.

A warm spring and restructure of energy consumption across Europe is behind the lower prices, while supply remains high as storage facilities are mostly well replenished.

The year started with natural gas futures prices of around €100 per MWh, but since they the trend has been for a fall, with the June forward price set at €35 per MWh at the start of this month.

This all followed soaring prices, starting from the second half of 2021 as Covid restrictions began to lift, while natural gas supplies from the Russian Federation started to be restricted, from the Russian side, at around the same time.

This meant that whereas natural gas hovered around the €17-per-MWh mark at the start of the year, by August the price was €340 per MWh.

Forward prices for October and November remain higher at the time of writing, at €37 and €46 per MWh respectively, and around €10 per MWh higher than they had been at the start of the month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:40

FP: Estonia among places Putin might have eyes on post-Ukraine

13:00

Overview: turnover and profit of Utilitas and Tallinna Soojus

12:45

New exhibit of Old Narva scale model on display at Narva Art Gallery

11:59

No end in sight for diabetes drug shortage in Estonia

11:19

Tallinn Airport director: We believe Ryanair soon to unveil winter schedule

10:23

Minister of interior expropriates land under former Narva tank monument

10:23

'Aktuaalne kaamera' visits Bakhmut field hospital

09:56

Prosecutor general: Hate speech bill would create more legal chaos

09:16

State planning to permit work options during long-term sick leave

08:37

Major utility firm CEO quits EKRE due to 'technical issue'

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

21.05

Teacher who wore a provocative shirt in Narva on May 9: I would do it again

19.05

Medieval shipwreck discovered in Tallinn continues to confound the experts

22.05

mRiik digital identity app to drop this summer, amendments needed for use Updated

21.05

Estonia and Latvia to build medium-range air defense on Iris-T systems

22.05

600 activists sign a letter in support of Family Law Act amendment

22.05

Tallinn's city council in disarray due to dispute between EKRE and Reform

22.05

Apartment prices dropped over year but demand remains modest

22.05

Residents urged to take precautions as hangar catches fire in Maardu

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: