Estonia, Latvia sign gas crisis support agreement

News
The LNG terminal at Paldiski, under construction during the summer of 2022.
The LNG terminal at Paldiski, under construction during the summer of 2022. Source: Alexela/Raul Mee ja MKM
News

Estonian and Latvian ministers on Friday signed a framework agreement to create liquefied natural gas (LNG) reception capacity for both countries in the event of a crisis.

Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform) and Latvian Climate and Energy Minister Raimonds Čudars inked the deal which will help to guarantee energy supply throughout the region.

The document says, if necessary, a floating terminal will be brought to Estonia's Pakrineeme Port at Paldiski which will create additional capacity for accepting gas supplies. The LNG will then be piped to Latvia and stored in the country's underground storage facility.

Michal said Russia's aggression in Ukraine has increased the risk of supply interruptions throughout Europe.

"We will agree among ourselves how we will deal with possible supply disruptions because if the situation were to change at some point, we would be able to quickly use the Pakrineeme Port to receive natural gas if necessary," said Michal.

Joint crisis operations and costs will be agreed upon and the countries with form a working group to do so.

Michal said, currently, LNG terminals in Finland and Lithuania are sufficient to meet Baltic and Finnish needs.

"However, the infrastructure put in place on the Pakrineeme last year provides significant additional insurance and reassurance that we can cope with emergencies," he said. 

Estonia has also created a strategic gas reserve that holds three months' supply.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

LENNART MERI CONFERENCE 2023

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

19:49

LMC 2023: All Men Dream, But Not Equally: Prospects for the Middle East Updated

19:41

LMC 2023 watch again: Incipit Vita Nova – So Begins New Life Updated

19:12

Baltics to step up efforts to decouple from Russian power grid Updated

18:52

Impact of new hate speech law will become clear from case law

18:16

Estonia, Latvia sign gas crisis support agreement

17:38

Kuressaare E.coli threat scared away spa customers

16:32

President Karis to ERR: Parliament must find its own solution to stalemate

15:29

Kaja Kallas: Opposition putting on a spectable in the Riigikogu

15:04

Elering launches Estonia's first synchronous condenser

13:41

Fermi Energia lists two favorable sites for potential nuclear power plant

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

11.05

Wage hikes slow for Estonia's IT companies

09.05

Narva Museum hangs poster facing Russia depicting Putin as war criminal

11.05

Estonia mulls closing one border crossing point with Russia

08:05

Narva schoolteacher resigns over backlash at her anti-Putin t-shirt slogan

11:52

Education minister: Teacher had right to wear anti-Putin t-shirt

07:32

Alika through to Eurovision grand final in Liverpool

11.05

Prime minister: I have no cure for Riigikogu deadlock

08:44

Narva considers what to do next with anti-Putin castle walls poster

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: