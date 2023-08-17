Speaker of Finnish Parliament makes official visit to Estonia on Thursday

On Thursday, Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Jussi Halla-aho is on a one-day visit to Estonia.

During the visit, Halla-aho met with Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) in Toompea and also added a message to the Riigikogu visitors' book. The meeting was also attended by Kalev Stoicescu (Eesti 200), chair of Estonia's National Defense Committee.

Halla-aho will also meet President Alar Karis in Kadriorg, and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) at Stenbock House.

He will later visit the Maarjamäe Memorial to the Victims of Communism, where he will lay flowers in memory of the victims.

During the visit, Halla-aho will be accompanied on Mikko Savola, chair of the Finnish-Estonian Parliamentary Group in the Finnish Parliament, and Finland's Ambassador to Estonia Vesa Vasara.

--

