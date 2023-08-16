Finnish minister: Russia has not positioned troops on Finnish border yet

News
Elina Valtonen.
Elina Valtonen. Source: Egert Kamenik/Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Russia has not acted on its threat to position troops at its border with Finland following the Scandinavian country's NATO accession, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said Tuesday.

Finland has a 1,340-kilometer border with Russia. The country's membership in NATO has effectively doubled the U.S. led alliance's border with the Russian Federation. The latter described Finland joining NATO as an "attack on its security" and promised to take tactical and strategic countermeasures.

"Russia announced military reforms and new units to be created in Northwestern Russia last December, pointing to NATO expansion," Valtonen said Tuesday.

"It seems these efforts have not come along. Russia's resources seem to be tied down elsewhere today," the minister remarked.

"The situation on the eastern border remains calm," Valtonen added.

The Kremlin's attack on Ukraine has altered the European security situation, pushing Finland to abandon its decades-long policy of neutrality and join NATO.

Finland is in the process of erecting a fence along 200 kilometers of its border with Russia, which is estimated to be completed in 2026.

The Finnish border is currently outfitted with light-colored wooden fences meant to keep livestock from wondering across.

Russia repeated its threat on August 9 when it accused both Finland and Poland of threatening its security and vowed to react to the "multiplication of threats" on its western border.

Poland has ramped up security near its borders with Moscow ally Belarus.

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a recent meeting with top military officials that threats Russia faces have multiplied on the western and northwester strategic headings.

These risks "require timely and proportional reaction," Shoigu added.

Elina Valtonen said that Finland has "always been well-prepared for various situations. Including this one."

"NATO is a defensive alliance and no more a threat to Russia than Finland. Russia's criticism of NATO is a long maintained position and constitutes nothing new," the Finnish minister said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: BNS

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:32

Disc golf star Kristin Tattar competing before a Tallinn crowd this week

16:09

Haljala Church renovation work reveals unique wall niches

16:02

Estonian government to discuss joining G7 joint declaration on Ukraine

15:37

Tallinn Chamber Orchestra's story on display in House of the Blackheads

15:28

Estonia's ministries hosting summer retreats on weekdays

15:10

Estonia and Czech Republic sign agreement to promote defense cooperation

14:40

Feature: Adventure playgrounds provide antidote to 'learned helplessness'

14:31

Tallinn City Government to revisit new bus route situation in the fall

14:23

Decisions to be made on new EISA board chair from month-end

14:16

Läänemets: Russian citizen vote-stripping bill was penned by Reform office

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.08

Gallery: The Weeknd brings high energy to Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

15.08

Klasche, Poopuu: Hiding radical conservative ideas behind 'science'

15.08

Latvia sends extra forces to Belarus border, cancels vacations

07:55

Ministry: Russian citizens' right to vote in Estonia a threat to security

07.08

Poland planning biggest military parade since Cold War era

15.08

Estonian police launch misdemeanor proceedings against TÜ dean Raul Eamets

15.08

Bogs, bones and bodies: Violent past of northern European mires

15.08

Gas sellers: We're seeing rise in natural gas price looming

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: