Tsahkna discusses Ukraine, NATO summit with new Finnish foreign minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) met with new Finnish foreign minister Elina Valtonen in Tallinn on Thursday, one day after Finland's new government took office.

The main topic of conversation was the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.

"Both countries consider it important for Sweden to become a NATO member before the summit because there can be no grey areas in Europe. We are also expecting the summit to give Ukraine a clear roadmap for joining the Alliance," Tsahkna said in a statement.

The ministers also spoke about the close bilateral relations between Estonia and Finland.

"Finland and Estonia have always been close allies and partners, and Finland's accession into NATO brought our countries closer together," Tsahkna told his new colleague. "Finland remains Estonia's largest trading partner."

The meeting also covered joint reconstruction in Ukraine and providing continued assistance for as long as Ukraine needs it.

NATO's Vilnius summit takes place on July 11-12.

