Tsahkna discusses Ukraine, NATO summit with new Finnish foreign minister

News
Margus Tsahkna and Elina Valtonen in Tallinn on June 22, 2023.
Margus Tsahkna and Elina Valtonen in Tallinn on June 22, 2023. Source: MFA/ Egert Kamenik
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) met with new Finnish foreign minister Elina Valtonen in Tallinn on Thursday, one day after Finland's new government took office.

The main topic of conversation was the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.

"Both countries consider it important for Sweden to become a NATO member before the summit because there can be no grey areas in Europe. We are also expecting the summit to give Ukraine a clear roadmap for joining the Alliance," Tsahkna said in a statement.

The ministers also spoke about the close bilateral relations between Estonia and Finland.

"Finland and Estonia have always been close allies and partners, and Finland's accession into NATO brought our countries closer together," Tsahkna told his new colleague. "Finland remains Estonia's largest trading partner."

The meeting also covered joint reconstruction in Ukraine and providing continued assistance for as long as Ukraine needs it. 

NATO's Vilnius summit takes place on July 11-12.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

19:10

Farmers struggling with crops, livestock due to dry weather

18:33

Tsahkna discusses Ukraine, NATO summit with new Finnish foreign minister

17:25

EU contributes €928 million to Rail Baltica's construction

16:41

Six-month Euribor slowly climbs up

16:25

Hundreds of ticks lurking in Tallinn's green areas

16:00

Education Ministry wants to hold state exams ahead of schools' entry exams

15:39

Court overrules dismissal of former PPA head Elmar Vaher

15:18

Net interest income of Estonian banks highest in the euro area

15:16

Speaker: We will discuss future steps in the Board of the Riigikogu

14:54

Jüri Ratas: Supreme Court ruling provides legal clarity

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

20.06

Historic decision: Estonia legalizes same-sex marriage

21.06

Sweden's weak economy prompts Estonian exporters to seek new markets

21.06

Thunderstorm warning issued across Estonia on Thursday

20.06

USA, Estonia sign agreement for new American Embassy plot

21.06

Inflation contributes to rise in substance use

20.06

Rhinoceros Kigoma dies in terrible accident at Tallinn Zoo

10:02

Supreme Court throws out challenge to decision to quash filibustering

07:16

Clouds and thunderstorms over Estonia on Thursday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: