Estonian-American producer umru to headline Tallinn club on Saturday

New York-based producer and DJ umru has worked with the likes of Tommy Cash and Charli XCX. This Saturday, the Estonian-American artist takes the stage at Tallinn's club MOD.

Brooklyn native Umru Rothenberg began producing music as a teenager, uploading his early tracks to SoundCloud. His work caught the attention of A.G. Cook, founder of the influential label PC Music, who invited him to contribute to Charli XCX's 2017 song "I Got It" when he was just 18.

The collaboration helped launch umru's international career, leading to projects with a range of experimental pop artists, including Laura Les of 100 Gecs, Dorian Electra, Empress of and Caroline Polachek, as well as Estonia's own Tommy Cash.

Having made his name in the hyperpop scene, umru has increasingly moved toward club music. Last year, he released the EP "Matter of Time" on Scottish label LuckyMe, featuring producers Jacques Greene and Nikki Nair.

He also released the single "Poplife" together with American musician Underscores.

This Saturday, umru will headline at Tallinn's club MOD, joined by DJs Vaatab Jooksvalt and White Gloss.

Close Estonian ties

In an appearance on the No Tags podcast last year, umru shared that he spent a year living and attending school in Estonia at age seven, but has otherwise lived his entire life in New York.

His mother is Estonian-born artist Jaanika Peerna.

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