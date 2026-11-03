X!

Estonian-American producer umru to headline Tallinn club on Saturday

News
Estonian-American DJ and producer umru in Tallinn.
Estonian-American DJ and producer umru in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

New York-based producer and DJ umru has worked with the likes of Tommy Cash and Charli XCX. This Saturday, the Estonian-American artist takes the stage at Tallinn's club MOD.

Brooklyn native Umru Rothenberg began producing music as a teenager, uploading his early tracks to SoundCloud. His work caught the attention of A.G. Cook, founder of the influential label PC Music, who invited him to contribute to Charli XCX's 2017 song "I Got It" when he was just 18.

The collaboration helped launch umru's international career, leading to projects with a range of experimental pop artists, including Laura Les of 100 Gecs, Dorian Electra, Empress of and Caroline Polachek, as well as Estonia's own Tommy Cash.

Having made his name in the hyperpop scene, umru has increasingly moved toward club music. Last year, he released the EP "Matter of Time" on Scottish label LuckyMe, featuring producers Jacques Greene and Nikki Nair.

He also released the single "Poplife" together with American musician Underscores.

This Saturday, umru will headline at Tallinn's club MOD, joined by DJs Vaatab Jooksvalt and White Gloss.

Close Estonian ties

In an appearance on the No Tags podcast last year, umru shared that he spent a year living and attending school in Estonia at age seven, but has otherwise lived his entire life in New York.

His mother is Estonian-born artist Jaanika Peerna.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:17

Expert warns against 'Christmas' wish list in Estonia's defense plans

17:15

Drone imagery reveals likely sites of future Pakri cliff collapses

17:02

Estonian-American producer umru to headline Tallinn club on Saturday

16:20

KOOS party may be allowed to pay 2027 Riigikogu election deposit in cash

16:19

Raimond Kaljulaid leaving politics, will not run at Riigikogu election

15:58

Consumer inspection finds violations in all e-scooters checked

15:26

Expert on US midterms: Trump's low approval rating hard to recover from

15:26

Funding shortfall forces museum of communist crimes to cut Holocaust section and other exhibits

15:13

Minister: Estonia must expand defenses despite maintenance risks

15:07

UK drum and bass act Rudimental to play in Tallinn

be prepared!

Most Read articles

02.11

Hackers raised freezer temperature at Selver supermarket to +50°C Updated

08:25

Estonia's foreign worker quota to be set at 2,500 in 2027

02.11

Latvia's insolvent Valka stops cooperation programs with Estonia's Valga

30.10

Estonian unicorn Pipedrive announces 'major' restructuring, office closures

02.11

Russian citizen expelled to 'prevent activities' that 'threaten' Estonia Updated

02.11

Why are laundromats becoming more popular in Tallinn?

02.11

Why is Narva's C1 Estonian exam pass rate half the national average?

08:57

Tartu's 'self-service bar' scrutinized over underage and takeout drinking fears

02.11

Põltsamaa school hires security amid ongoing student disruptions

02.11

Second-pillar fund withdrawers can start saving again this month

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo