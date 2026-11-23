Exercise Pikne 2026 begins in Estonia on November 23, bringing together the Estonian Defense Forces, the Estonian Defense League and allied troops from France and the United Kingdom for three weeks of training.

The exercise, led by the Estonian Division, runs through December 11, with most activities taking place in northern Estonia. Around 1,000 personnel from Estonia and allied countries are participating.

According to Division Commander Maj. Gen. Indrek Sirel, the exercise will focus on strengthening cooperation between Estonian and allied units, training reservists on new weapons systems and improving command-and-control and communications capabilities.

The first two weeks will center on assembling and training reserve personnel from the Division's Artillery Regiment, culminating in live-fire exercises at the Central Training Area. French troops will also conduct live-fire drills there during the final phase of the exercise.

Field training exercises involving Estonian, British and French units will take place in Harju County from December 4–7.

The exercise is defensive in nature and includes the use of blank ammunition and other simulation devices. The Defense Forces warned residents to expect increased military traffic on roads in northern Estonia throughout the exercise.

NATO multinational battlegroups are deployed in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. At present, British and French units contribute to Estonia's defense as part of the Allied forces deployed forward.

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