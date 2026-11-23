Social Affairs Minister Karmen Joller has apologized for failing to recognize a conflict of interest over retaining her family doctor patient list but insists she broke no laws and will not resign.

Social Affairs Minister Karmen Joller (Reform Party) has apologized for failing to recognize the conflict between her roles as a politician and family doctor but insists she has broken no laws and will not resign.

"As a family doctor, I did nothing wrong. As a politician, I did make a mistake — I did not sufficiently assess the conflict arising from my two roles. I should have seen the bigger picture and given up my patient list earlier," Joller wrote on social media.

"I understand that people's sense of justice has been offended and I apologize for that," she said.

Joller maintained that she had not benefited financially from retaining her patient list and that her patients had continued to receive quality medical care from a substitute doctor.

"I have not broken a single law. I have not gained a single cent from retaining my patient list," she said.

According to Joller, the Estonian Health Insurance Fund did not initiate the removal of her patient list after her replacement arrangement reached the one-year limit in March 2026. She said the fund had acknowledged failing to act in time and that similar arrangements were common amid Estonia's shortage of family doctors.

Joller said she submitted a request to relinquish her patient list on November 17.

The minister also rejected accusations that proposed legislative changes concerning substitute family doctors had been designed to benefit her personally, saying the amendments would apply to all family doctors.

Accusing the opposition and certain interest groups of systematically spreading disinformation about her, Joller reiterated her decision to remain in office.

"I will not resign as social affairs minister. I have not broken the law and my intention in retaining the patient list was not personal gain but ensuring that my patients continued to receive care," she said.

Joller added that she was prepared to answer further questions in the Riigikogu, including before the Anti-Corruption Select Committee.

Riigikogu opposition parties Isamaa and the Social Democrats (SDE) have demanded Social Affairs Minister Karmen Joller (Reform) resign over an alleged patient-list conflict of interest.

Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu warned Friday that if Joller does not step down over the weekend, his party will seek the 51 Riigikogu signatures needed to launch a no-confidence motion next week.

The calls follow a statement earlier Friday from the Estonian Medical Association declaring Joller had broken the law and was unfit for office after keeping her 1,745-patient family doctor list via a locum past the statutory one-year limit. Joller also submitted a bill to parliament that would extend that limit.

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