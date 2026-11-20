Opposition parties Isamaa and the Social Democrats (SDE) have demanded Social Affairs Minister Karmen Joller (Reform) resign over an alleged patient-list conflict of interest.

Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu warned Friday that if Joller does not step down over the weekend, his party will seek the 51 Riigikogu signatures needed to launch a no-confidence motion next week.

The calls follow a statement earlier Friday from the Estonian Medical Association declaring Joller had broken the law and was unfit for office after keeping her 1,745-patient family doctor list via a locum past the statutory one-year limit. Joller also submitted a bill to parliament that would extend that limit.

"The public has learned that Karmen Joller broke the law while in ministerial office in a matter involving her personal interest," Reinsalu wrote on social media, noting enforcement falls to the Estonian Health Insurance Fund (Tervisekassa), whose supervisory board Joller chairs.

Reinsalu accused Joller of initiating a bill to retroactively legalize the breach, calling it "a unique intertwining of conflicts of interest" that violates government ethics guidelines. If she refuses to quit, he added, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) must dismiss her.

SDE chair Lauri Läänemets also urged Joller to take political responsibility and resign, saying the association's statement had deepened a trust crisis alongside unresolved funding shortages in special care and healthcare.

"The minister of social affairs must stand up for people's health and well-being," Läänemets said in a press release. "Since the special care funding crisis remains unresolved, access to medical care is worsening, and trust in the minister has been seriously damaged, Karmen Joller must resign."

Riigikogu Social Affairs Committee member Tanel Kiik (SDE) noted around 2,200 people with special needs have been waiting — some for years — for essential care services, while healthcare unions turned to the public conciliator after collective bargaining talks collapsed over budget cuts.

Joller, who became minister in March last year, moved to surrender her patient list only after the breach became public, shortly after submitting a bill allowing ministers who are family doctors to keep their practices covered throughout their term.

The Prosecutor's Office confirmed this week that exceeding the one-year substitution cap violates health regulations, though it is not a criminal offense.

Joller, a doctor who joined Reform in 2022 and rose to prominence during the Covid pandemic, maintains she receives no financial benefit from the list and ended her employment contract with the medical center holding it before taking office.

Broader opposition backs motion as prime minister defends Joller

Other opposition figures and independent MPs also signaled support for the no-confidence push later on Friday, while the prime minister dismissed the move as a political attack.

Center Party parliamentary group chair Lauri Laats described his party as an initiator of the no-confidence motion and said the opposition in a broader sense intends to carry it through. The non-parliamentary Parempoolsed's social and healthcare committee chair Merle Raun also called on Joller to step down, saying she had lost credibility as minister; Raun said the signature of Kalev Stoicescu, a sitting MP who joined the party in late summer after leaving the governmental Eesti 200 party, is available to add to the motion's supporters.

Passing a no-confidence motion requires 51 votes in the 101-seat Riigikogu, where the Reform–Eesti 200 coalition holds 50 seats. Independent MP Tõnis Mölder told Delfi he would likely be among the motion's initiators, while Laats said discussions were still underway with another independent, Kersti Sarapuu. Both Mölder and Sarapuu are former Center members.

Speaking at Friday's government press conference, Michal defended Joller, saying she had worked with dedication and brought the health fund's budget into balance, and that the motion was just pre-election political maneuvering.

Michal argued that if Joller's patient list had not been transferred on time, the fault lay with the regulations and and also the health fund's inaction, adding that Estonia faces a shortage, rather than a surplus, of doctors.

"I think this is largely a political pre-election grilling of Karmen Joller," Michal said, adding that if the no-confidence vote succeeds, Estonia will at least gain one more practicing doctor.

Editor's note: This piece was updated to include information on the wider opposition's stance on the motion, and the comments from the prime minister.

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