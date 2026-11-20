Judge Lauri Madise was nominated Thursday as Estonia's candidate for the Court of Justice, the European Union's highest court.

Alongside Iko Nõmm, Madise has served since 2013 as one of Estonia's two judges on the General Court, the lower of the two courts that make up the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

On the foreign minister's proposal, the government confirmed Madise as Estonia's next candidate for the Court of Justice, the CJEU's upper court, on Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry held an open competition and appointed a panel to assess candidates' qualifications, language skills, experience, independence and vision for the role. The panel included Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200), Supreme Court Chief Justice Villu Kõve and State Secretary Keit Kasemets.

The assessment process also considered the candidates' work to promote knowledge of EU law and develop the next generation of legal professionals in Estonia.

Next steps to come

Following the government's approval of his nomination, the Riigikogu's Constitutional Committee will hold a hearing with Madise before his candidacy is submitted at the EU level to the General Secretariat of the Council (GSC).

An EU committee established under Article 255 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, known as the "255 Committee," will then assess his suitability for the post.

Prior to joining the General Court, Madise worked in the secretariat of the Riigikogu's Constitutional Committee and at the Ministry of Justice before serving for several years as a judge on Tallinn Circuit Court.

He is married to President Ülle Madise.

Two courts, three judges

The General Court, which has two judges from each EU member state, is the CJEU's lower court and mainly hears cases challenging decisions by EU institutions.

The upper Court of Justice has one judge per member state and is tasked with ensuring that EU law is interpreted and applied consistently across the bloc. Judges on the Court of Justice serve six-year terms.

Estonia's current Court of Justice judge, Küllike Jürimäe, is due to complete her term next October.

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