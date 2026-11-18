Restoring border controls between Estonia and Latvia would cost approximately €65 million, which would be better directed to the Police and Border Guard Board (ISS) and the Internal Security Service (KAPO), Ministry of the Interior Secretary General Tarmo Miilits has said.

This discussion has arisen after eight Latvian residents were detained following an attempted arson at a drone maker's factory in Viimsi on Saturday morning. The incident has been attributed to Russia's military intellegence service, the GRU.

In response, Estonia is planning to close land crossing points on the eastern border with Russia from December 1. But some have asked about the situation with Latvia.

Several Latvian residents were also arrested in September after an attempted arson, also attributed to the GRU, on another defense company in Tallinn.

However, Miilits said there are no threats on the southern border.

"The Police and Border Guard Board is prepared to restore border controls with Latvia fairly quickly if this becomes necessary for security or safety reasons. Today, there is no need for this on security or safety grounds. /.../ At present, our Police and Border Guard Board and Latvian colleagues, both in the security services and border guard, are cooperating very well," Miilits told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

He said restoring border controls on the southern border would be expensive, and the money could be put to better use.

"It comes with quite a hefty price tag. If I had a choice – I am not a politician, but if I were to make a recommendation to politicians – it would be much more sensible to invest around €65 million in the Police and Border Guard Board, which would help double the current number of patrols, and to invest in counterintelligence at the country's security agency, the Internal Security Service. That would bring much greater benefits," he said.

The official added that if the eastern border closes, Estonia's security agencies and international partners are also prepared for the possibility that Russia may begin organizing illegal migration toward Estonia in retaliation, as it has done in Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Estonia's political parties are split on the issue of closing the southern border.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!