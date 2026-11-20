Latvia's State Border Guard (VR) is expecting more work as Estonia's planned closure of Russian border crossings diverts more traffic south, VR chief Gen. Guntis Pujāts said.

Estonia's decision to close its remaining three road checkpoints with Russia from December 1 follows a GRU-linked attempted arson attack on drone maker Threod Systems last weekend.

It was the second attempted arson attack on an Estonian defense industry company in recent months, following an incident targeting Milrem Robotics in August.

With two of the three checkpoints located in Southeastern Estonia, Pujāts said those no longer able to cross the Estonian-Russian border there would likely try to cross via Latvia instead, Latvian public broadcaster LSM writes.

The Estonian-Russian border runs through Lake Peipus. Border crossing points are highlighted on the map. Source: Helen Wright/ERR/OSM

"The numbers won't be quite the same as those who cross the Estonian border on a daily basis, as there are many pedestrians there, especially in Narva," he explained. "But those traveling by vehicle will try to head toward Latvia."

While Latvia already uses an electronic queue system for vehicles leaving the country, Pujāts said the main change would be longer lines at the border and more overtime for border guards.

The VR chief said he had no indication that Latvia is considering a similar border closure at this time.

Estonia, meanwhile, has no current plans to reinstate controls along its border with Latvia. The Interior Ministry has estimated that doing so would cost around €65 million.

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