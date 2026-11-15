Estonia to close border crossings with Russia after GRU-linked sabotage attacks

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) has requested that the "necessary steps" be taken to close Estonia's eastern border with Russia after an attempted arson attack on Saturday morning, which has been attributed to the Russian intellegence services. Road borders will close in December.

Eight Latvian citizens were detained after an attempt to break into Threod Systems' property in Viimsi, north of Tallinn, on Saturday (November 14) morning. The group was aiming to cause an explosion and set the building on fire. The company produces long-range reconnaissance and attack drones, among other things.

The Estonian Internal Security Service (KAPO) said the attack was carried out on the orders of Russia's military intelligence service, the GRU.

This is the second attempted arson attack on a defense industry company since August, when Milrem Robotics, which is based in Tallinn, was targeted.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Michal said he had discussed the possibility of closing the Estonian-Russian border with Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200) and had asked the minister and the Government Office to "prepare the necessary steps".

"If Russia continues its hybrid operations in Estonia, and we know that Russian intelligence services exploit border crossings to exert influence over people, we must be prepared to reduce the risks we face," he said.

On the night of 14 November, GRU-ordered sabotage attempt targeted Estonian defence company Threod Systems. Extensive damage was averted thanks to heightened security measures and a swift reaction by law enforcement. The attackers have been detained. This is part of Russia's broader hybrid war against Europe, with the aim of decreasing support to Ukraine and pressure on Russia. We will not be intimidated. Estonia is preparing for the possibility of closing its border with Russia to reduce the risks to our people and national security. — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) November 15, 2026

"Closing the border would reduce the threat to people in Estonia and send a clear message that attacks on Estonia's defence industry and defense capabilities are unacceptable."

The prime minister said Russia is aiming to "make us afraid, make us hesitate and weaken our support for Ukraine. Estonia's response is the opposite."

"Estonia is safe and secure. Our state institutions are vigilant, and our people and businesses know how to respond. We will not be intimidated," Michal added.

Road borders to be closed in December

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that Estonia will close road border crossing points with Russia on December 1.

Estonia has three open road border crossings with Russia in Narva, Luhamaa and Koidula, which admit pedestrians and freight goods. They operate for 12 hours a day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The crossing at Narva is particularly busy during summer and the New Year period, as it is one of the only land crossings with Russia still open to travelers in Europe after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Taro said the government will discuss next week closing all Estonia-Russia road border crossing points from the beginning of December.

Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"Estonia has already significantly restricted traffic to and from Russia at our border crossing points, warning each time that further escalation could result in a complete closure of traffic. Now that moment has arrived – following discussions with the prime minister, I will propose to the government that all Estonia-Russia road border crossing points be closed to both pedestrians and vehicles from the beginning of December," Taro said.

The government will discuss in the coming days whether the decision will be temporary or indefinite, he added.

Estonian residents and truck drivers who have traveled to Russia will be able to return home over the next two weeks.

"After that, the journey home could become long and complicated. With this step, we will further mitigate risks related to security and sanctions violations and send a message to the aggressor state that hostile actions have both consequences and a price," Taro said.

Estonia also has railway crossings with Russia in Narva and Koidula.

The Estonian-Russian border runs through Lake Peipus. Border crossing points are highlighted on the map. Source: Helen Wright/ERR/OSM

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