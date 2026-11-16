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Estonia's proposed eastern border closures are 'Russophobia,' Russian MFA says

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Maria Zakharova.
Maria Zakharova. Source: SCANPIX / ZUMAPRESS.com / Sergei Karpukhin
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Moscow had called plans by Estonia to shut several of its eastern border crossings with Russia after a foiled arson attack attributed to Russia's military intellegence agency "Russophobia."

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) has asked the relevant authorities to prepare the next steps to close the border after a failed bid to start a fire at drone maker Threod Systems on Saturday morning.

The Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS/ KAPO) said the act was carried out by residents of Latvia on the orders of Russia's GRU.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told state news agency TASS that if Estonia truly shut its border it would be yet another demonstration of Russophobia.

"...If these are their real plans, then they fit into yet another bout of aggressive and unrestrained Russophobia," TASS quoted Zakharova as saying.

The Estonian-Russian border runs through Lake Peipus. Border crossing points are highlighted on the map. Source: Helen Wright/ERR/OSM

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said road crossings on the Estonian-Russian border will shut on December 1. There are three crossing points on the border at Narva, Koidula, and Luhamaa.

The government is set to discuss the issue later this week. It is not yet known whether the measure will be temporary or indefinite.

Saturday's attempted arson attack is the second on a defense industry company in Estonia since August, when Milrem Robotics, which is based in Tallinn, was targeted. KAPO also attributed the incident to the GRU.

Similar facilities have also been targeted across Europe as part of a campaign to reduce support for Ukraine and sow fear, the agency said.

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